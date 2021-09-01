AIADMK leader O Pannerselvam’s wife passes away in Chennai

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O Pannerselvam’s wife Vijayalakshmi (66) passed away on Wednesday. She is said to have suffered a massive cardiac arrest today morning.

According to local reports, Vijayalakshmi was undergoing treatment at a private hospital at Perungudi in Chennai for the last two weeks.

Vijayalakshmi is survived by two sons and a daughter. AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami and other AIADMK MLAs visited the hospital to pay their respects to Vijayalakshmi. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also visited the hospital to pay his respects to O Paneerselvam.

Vijayalakshmi’s body is said to be taken to her hometown in Theni for final rights.