Wednesday, September 01, 2021
AIADMK leader O Pannerselvam’s wife passes away in Chennai

According to local reports, Vijayalakshmi (63) was undergoing treatment at a private hospital at Perungudi in Chennai for the last two weeks.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: September 1, 2021 11:43:16 am
AIADMK coordinator O Paneerselvam. (File)

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O Pannerselvam’s wife Vijayalakshmi (66) passed away on Wednesday. She is said to have suffered a massive cardiac arrest today morning.

According to local reports, Vijayalakshmi was undergoing treatment at a private hospital at Perungudi in Chennai for the last two weeks.

Vijayalakshmi is survived by two sons and a daughter. AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami and other AIADMK MLAs visited the hospital to pay their respects to Vijayalakshmi. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also visited the hospital to pay his respects to O Paneerselvam.

Vijayalakshmi’s body is said to be taken to her hometown in Theni for final rights.

