AIADMK leader O Pannerselvam’s wife passes away in Chennai

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O Pannerselvam’s wife Vijayalakshmi (66) passed away on Wednesday. She is said to have suffered a massive cardiac arrest today morning.
According to local reports, Vijayalakshmi was undergoing treatment at a private hospital at Perungudi in Chennai for the last two weeks.
Vijayalakshmi is survived by two sons and a daughter. AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami and other AIADMK MLAs visited the hospital to pay their respects to Vijayalakshmi. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also visited the hospital to pay his respects to O Paneerselvam.
Vijayalakshmi’s body is said to be taken to her hometown in Theni for final rights.
