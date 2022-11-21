AIADMK just another face of Modi: TN Congress chief Alagiri slams party

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) chief K S Alagiri came down heavily on the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) saying the party is just another face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing reporters at the Congress headquarters Sathya Murthy Bhavan in Chennai on the sidelines of a party event Sunday, Alagiri said they discussed measures needed to strengthen the Congress across Tamil Nadu.

On the AIADMK high command’s announcement that they will form a mega alliance for the 2024 polls, the state Congress chief said that even if they have a mega alliance, the people will not recognise it as the party is being operated by the BJP.

“Our alliance is based on ideology. Our main agenda is to prevent the RSS-BJP communal ideology. We have all joined hands on that single point. The AIADMK can never follow that ideology. It (the AIADMK) is just another face of Modi. That is why they are in a weak position now. Even if they form a mega alliance, it will not gain any significance in Tamil Nadu, because it is only Modi and (Union home minister) Amit Shah who will be calling the shots,” Alagiri said.

“Only when the AIADMK starts functioning on its own, will the people of Tamil Nadu turn their attention towards it. They are acting in the direction of some other person, they cannot regain their old strength,” Alagiri noted.

He also hit out at the BJP for projecting itself as a patron of the Tamil language. On the Kasi Tamil Sangam initiative inaugurated by PM Modi in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi a few days ago, Alagiri said it was the state’s Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department that ferried close to 2,000 students to Varanasi, bearing all the expenditure. If someone has to claim credit for the Kasi Tamil Sangam, it should be the state government and not the BJP, he added. The initiative was organised as part of a bid to rediscover the “centuries-old bond of knowledge” between two of the country’s most important and ancient seats of learning, Tamil Nadu and Kashi.

Commenting on the recent violence that took place at the party headquarters over the appointment of a few office-bearers, Alagiri said those are internal issues and cannot be explained in detail to the media.