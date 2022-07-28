scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 28, 2022

AIADMK hits the road to take on DMK regime over hike in taxes

Edappadi K Palaniswami, the party's interim general secretary, who led the demonstration in the scorching sun nearly fainted on the dais after he completed his speech and it led to anxious moments for a while.

By: PTI | Chennai |
July 28, 2022 6:30:55 am
AIADMK protest in ChennaiChennai: AIADMK interim General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswamy leads a protest in against the DMK government over increase in property tax and proposed hike in electricity tariff, in Chennai, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (PTI Photo)

The main Opposition AIADMK staged a protest on Wednesday and slammed the DMK regime over increase in property taxes and proposed hike in electricity tariff.

Edappadi K Palaniswami, the party’s interim general secretary, who led the demonstration in the scorching sun nearly fainted on the dais after he completed his speech and it led to anxious moments for a while.

Also Read |Chennai: HC restrains civic body from collecting hiked property tax

After party office-bearers took him aside, provided him water and a brief rest, Palaniswami resumed his participation in the demonstration. Palaniswami, the Leader of Opposition, slammed the DMK regime for price rise and said that the government steered by the DMK is the only one to increase all kinds of taxes, including property and water taxes, and it has also proposed to increase electricity tariff.

During the 14-month DMK rule, people across Tamil Nadu have been hit hard, he alleged. The DMK assumed power in Tamil Nadu in May 2021.

The protest is to condemn steps to hike taxes that affect the people. Shaken by the massive protests held across the State by the AIADMK, cases are being filed against partymen, he alleged. The DMK regime does not have influence among people and to divert attention, cases are filed by police, he claimed.

Also Read |Tamil Nadu govt launches breakfast scheme for students of primary schools

The AIADMK leader targeted the DMK regime for not ‘fulfilling’ poll promises. He listed ruling party’s assurances including getting NEET scrapped, Rs 1,000 assistance for women family heads and a subsidy of Rs 100 for cooking gas cylinder and demanded to know if all the promises have been fulfilled. The DMK has deceived all sections of people, including government employees, he said.

