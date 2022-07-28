AIADMK hits the road to take on DMK regime over hike in taxes

July 28, 2022 6:30:55 am
The main Opposition AIADMK staged a protest on Wednesday and slammed the DMK regime over increase in property taxes and proposed hike in electricity tariff.
Edappadi K Palaniswami, the party’s interim general secretary, who led the demonstration in the scorching sun nearly fainted on the dais after he completed his speech and it led to anxious moments for a while.
After party office-bearers took him aside, provided him water and a brief rest, Palaniswami resumed his participation in the demonstration. Palaniswami, the Leader of Opposition, slammed the DMK regime for price rise and said that the government steered by the DMK is the only one to increase all kinds of taxes, including property and water taxes, and it has also proposed to increase electricity tariff.
During the 14-month DMK rule, people across Tamil Nadu have been hit hard, he alleged. The DMK assumed power in Tamil Nadu in May 2021.
Subscriber Only Stories
The protest is to condemn steps to hike taxes that affect the people. Shaken by the massive protests held across the State by the AIADMK, cases are being filed against partymen, he alleged. The DMK regime does not have influence among people and to divert attention, cases are filed by police, he claimed.
The AIADMK leader targeted the DMK regime for not ‘fulfilling’ poll promises. He listed ruling party’s assurances including getting NEET scrapped, Rs 1,000 assistance for women family heads and a subsidy of Rs 100 for cooking gas cylinder and demanded to know if all the promises have been fulfilled. The DMK has deceived all sections of people, including government employees, he said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee
From asylum seeker to England’s medal hopePremium
Latest News
AIADMK hits the road to take on DMK regime over hike in taxes
Six more Sri Lankans arrive in Tamil Nadu
Explained: Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?
Nilgiris district under tight security after bomb threat call to Collector
Eye on 2024 LS polls, BJP starts 3-day training camp in Bathinda
Bajwa seeks special session to discuss sacrilege issue
Khaira says ‘Z plus security’ given to Delhi CM by Punjab govt, state cops deny claim
Amid opposition from Sikh bodies, govt yet to notify Ghai as new AG
In six months of 2022, orders to block Twitter content, handles past 2019 figure
Ranveer Singh, unclad
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selected
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US