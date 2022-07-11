AIADMK headquarters sealed by TN Govt

The AIADMK headquarters here was sealed by authorities on Monday following violence and vandalism between supporters of rival leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and O Panneerselvam in and around the party office.

While Panneerselvam (OPS) walked out of the party office with his supporters after asserting that he would approach court, pursue legal action and go to party workers seeking justice, revenue officials sealed the AIADMK headquarters, ‘M G R Maaligai.’ The action was taken in the wake of violence, authorities said adding everyone inside the party office were moved away by police. Senior police and revenue officials were on the spot.

Groups of men owing allegiance to Panneerselvam and Palaniswami clashed and scenes of violence and vandalism unfolded in and around the AIADMK headquarters in downtown Avvai Shanmugam Salai.

Palaniswami openly slammed Panneerselvam as the ‘stooge’ of ruling DMK and blamed him for the violence and said OPS has taken away records from party office and the office chamber used by late party supremo J Jayalalithaa was broken open.

AIADMK leader D Jayakumar said police was petitioned in advance seeking protection to party office and their fears have now come true. He blamed Panneerselvam and his supporters for the violence and hit out at the government for sealing for the party office.