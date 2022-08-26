scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

AIADMK headquarters attack case transferred to CBCID, Madras HC told

The government advocate made a submission to this effect before Justice N Sathish Kumar when the writ petition from AIADMK leader and party MP C Ve Shanmugham came up for further hearing today.

AIADMK office being sealed after two groups of suspected AIADMK workers clashed outside the party headquarters in Chennai, Monday, July 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

The Madras High Court was informed on Thursday that all the cases pertaining to the attack and ransacking of the AIADMK headquarters here on July 11 have been transferred to the state’s premier investigation wing, the Crime Branch CID for further probe.

Also Read |Madras HC reserves verdict on appeals challenging single judge order against AIADMK’s GC meet

The petition prayed for a direction to the Home Secretary, DGP and the City Police Commissioner to transfer the investigation on the four complaints relating to the violent incidents that happened on July I1, pending before the
Royapettah police station here, to the CBI or any other special investigation team.

AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and his aides– P H Manoj Pandian and R Vaithilingam have been included as accused in the cases.

According to petitioner, also a former State minister and the Villupuram district secretary of the party, AIADMK leader Panneerselvam, along with 2OO hooligans carrying deadly weapons trespassed into the party headquarters on July 11 and ransacked the office and attacked the persons manning it and other party cadres.

They also caused damage to the office equipment and took away important files and documents and other valuable items kept in the office.

Also Read |Chennai Pachaiyappa’s College suspends associate professor over ‘casteist’ remark

The petition, mentioning some of the supporters of OPS as the perpetrators of the crime, alleged the police present there remained as silent spectators. The Royapettah police just gave a Community Service Register (CSR) number to the complaints. Alleging that the State police would not hold the investigation in the right direction, Shanmugam sought the case be transferred to the CBI.

When the matter came up today, the government advocate told the judge that the DGP had issued orders on August 24 transferring the case to the CB CID. And the judge adjourned the matter till September 19.

On July 11, violence broke out outside the AIADMK hq, even as a general council meet that day expelled Panneerselvam from the party and picked his rival K Palaniswami as the party’s interim chief.

A single judge of the HC had later declared as invalid the July 11 meet and the decisions taken by it, against which the Palaniswami camp has preferred an appeal which is now being heard by a division bench.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 06:55:08 am
BWF World Championships Day 5 Live updates: MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila in action

