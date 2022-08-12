AIADMK headquarters attack case: Madras HC issues notice on plea for CBI probe

August 12, 2022 6:42:13 am
The Madras High Court on Thursday issued notice to the authorities concerned on a petition seeking a CBI probe into the attack on the AIADMK party headquarters at Royapettah here on July 11.
Justice N Sathish Kumar ordered the notice, returnable by August 25, while admitting a writ petition from the party’s Rajya Sabha member C Ve Shanmugham today.
The petition prayed for a direction to the state Home Secretary, Director General of Police and the city Commissioner of Police to transfer the investigation on the complaints dated July 12 and July 23 relating to the violent incidents that happened on July 11, pending before the Royapettah police station, to the CBI or any other special investigation team.
According to petitioner, also a former TN minister and Villupuram district secretary of the party, ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam along with 3OO ‘hooligans’ carrying deadly weapons trespassed into the party headquarters at about 8.30 am on July 11 and ransacked it and attacked the persons manning the office and other party cadres.
They also caused damage to the office equipment and took away important files and documents and other valuable items kept in the office.
The petition, mentioning some of the supporters of OPS, as Panneerselvam is known, as the perpetrators of the offence, alleged the police present there remained as silent spectators. The Royapettah police just gave a CSR (Community Service Register) number to the complaints.
Alleging that the State police would not hold the investigation in the right direction, Shanmugam sought the case be
transferred to the CBI.
Panneerselvam and some of his supporters were ‘expelled’ from the AIADMK on July 11, at a special meet of its General Council, which also elected K Palaniswami as the party’s interim general secretary that day.
