scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

AIADMK headquarters attack case: Madras HC issues notice on plea for CBI probe

Justice N Sathish Kumar ordered the notice, returnable by August 25, while admitting a writ petition from the party's Rajya Sabha member C Ve Shanmugham.

By: PTI | Chennai |
August 12, 2022 6:42:13 am
AIADMK, Chennai news, madras hcAIADMK office being sealed after two groups of suspected AIADMK workers clashed outside the party headquarters in Chennai on July 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

The Madras High Court on Thursday issued notice to the authorities concerned on a petition seeking a CBI probe into the attack on the AIADMK party headquarters at Royapettah here on July 11.

Justice N Sathish Kumar ordered the notice, returnable by August 25, while admitting a writ petition from the party’s Rajya Sabha member C Ve Shanmugham today.

Also Read |Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin warns police officials against abetting drug peddlers

The petition prayed for a direction to the state Home Secretary, Director General of Police and the city Commissioner of Police to transfer the investigation on the complaints dated July 12 and July 23 relating to the violent incidents that happened on July 11, pending before the Royapettah police station, to the CBI or any other special investigation team.

According to petitioner, also a former TN minister and Villupuram district secretary of the party, ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam along with 3OO ‘hooligans’ carrying deadly weapons trespassed into the party headquarters at about 8.30 am on July 11 and ransacked it and attacked the persons manning the office and other party cadres.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...Premium
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...
Kutch emerges epicentre of Gujarat’s Lumpy Skin disease outbreak, records...Premium
Kutch emerges epicentre of Gujarat’s Lumpy Skin disease outbreak, records...
On flight to Kabul, homecoming stories a year after the takeoverPremium
On flight to Kabul, homecoming stories a year after the takeover
Explained: Inflation softening, what now?Premium
Explained: Inflation softening, what now?

They also caused damage to the office equipment and took away important files and documents and other valuable items kept in the office.

Also Read |PM Modi appreciates Tamil Nadu people, govt for being ‘excellent’ hosts for Chess Olympiad

The petition, mentioning some of the supporters of OPS, as Panneerselvam is known, as the perpetrators of the offence, alleged the police present there remained as silent spectators. The Royapettah police just gave a CSR (Community Service Register) number to the complaints.

Alleging that the State police would not hold the investigation in the right direction, Shanmugam sought the case be
transferred to the CBI.

More from Chennai
Advertisement

Panneerselvam and some of his supporters were ‘expelled’ from the AIADMK on July 11, at a special meet of its General Council, which also elected K Palaniswami as the party’s interim general secretary that day.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 06:42:13 am

Most Popular

1

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

2

Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

3

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accepts resignation of doctor 'humiliated' by minister

4

Economy losing money, freebies distribution a 'serious issue': Supreme Court

5

Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

Featured Stories

August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
All in a name
All in a name
Explained: Inflation softening, what now?
Explained: Inflation softening, what now?
Explained: Why is Europe keeping a watchful eye on deepening Russia-Turke...
Explained: Why is Europe keeping a watchful eye on deepening Russia-Turke...
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...
Rajinikanth meeting with Governor triggers an old guessing game: will he,...
Rajinikanth meeting with Governor triggers an old guessing game: will he,...
A last call before line got cut, an unanswered call on fateful morning – tale of kin left behind
Attack on Army camp

A last call before line got cut, an unanswered call on fateful morning – tale of kin left behind

China blocks India, US bid to list Jaish dy chief as ‘global terrorist’

China blocks India, US bid to list Jaish dy chief as ‘global terrorist’

Consult allies before taking major decisions: Ajit Pawar to Uddhav

Consult allies before taking major decisions: Ajit Pawar to Uddhav

Laal Singh Chaddha review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

Laal Singh Chaddha review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Champion steeplechaser

How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home

Kutch emerges epicentre of Gujarat’s Lumpy Skin disease outbreak, records more than half the toll

Kutch emerges epicentre of Gujarat’s Lumpy Skin disease outbreak, records more than half the toll

Premium
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his post-poll vaults

At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his post-poll vaults

Premium
Eyeing 2024 polls, BJP looks to pick OBC Maharashtra chief in Patil place

Eyeing 2024 polls, BJP looks to pick OBC Maharashtra chief in Patil place

Derecognising parties over freebies is anti-democratic: Supreme Court

Derecognising parties over freebies is anti-democratic: Supreme Court

Will Nitish be PM face against Modi in 2024? Here's why that's easier said than done

Will Nitish be PM face against Modi in 2024? Here's why that's easier said than done

Premium
Senior citizen concession: Loss to Railways lowest in lower classes

Senior citizen concession: Loss to Railways lowest in lower classes

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement