Monday, July 11, 2022

After HC setback for OPS, EPS takes charge of AIADMK as interim general secretary

Stating that the court cannot interfere in the squabbles of a political party, Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy allowed the general council meeting of AIADMK to continue in accordance with law.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: July 11, 2022 10:31:25 am
Edappadi Palaniswami was elected as the interim general secretary during the General Council meeting of the AIADMK (File)

The General Council of the AIADMK Monday revived the top party post, electing Edappadi K Palaniswami as the interim general secretary, after the Madras High Court rejected a plea by former co-ordinator O Panneerselvam to stay the GC meeting.

The resolution makes EPS the single leader of the party and discards AIADMK’s dual leadership mode of functioning, which has been in effect ever since the OPS and EPS camps buried the hatchet in 2017.

The party has also resolved to hold organisational polls to formally elect the General Secretary.

On Monday, stating that the court cannot interfere in the squabbles of a political party and dismissing another plea against the general council meeting, Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy stated that the meeting can be conducted in accordance with the law.

Before the high court pronounced its judgement, party workers clashed outside the party headquarters in Chennai, the police said.

When the GC met on June 23, all but 3 of the party’s 66 MLAs rallied behind EPS, announcing the “one and only” demand of the Council was to bring in a single-leadership system for the party – or make EPS the AIADMK chief.

(With inputs from PTI)

