AIADMK general council meet: Massive traffic jams in Chennai as cadres throng venue

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general council meeting was set to begin at Vanagaram on the outskirts of Chennai on Thursday morning. The council meeting, which has been making the headlines for the last few days in Tamil Nadu over the single-leadership issue, takes place at a marriage amid high security measures as close to 2,500 police personnel have been deployed. More than 2,600 AIADMK members are set to take part in the general council meeting of the main Opposition party in the state.

The members need to possess the invite for the meeting, an identity card with their photograph, Aadhaar or voter identity to enter the hall, according to sources. Some people who attempted to enter the venue with fake passes were handed over to the police personnel by the organisers.

The AIADMK cadres started to gather at the venue from early in the morning and this led to huge traffic congestion on all the roads connecting Vanagaram and the Maduravoyal stretch as school students and office-goers faced difficulties. Motorists took almost an hour to travel from Koyambedu to Maduravoyal, a distance of less than five kilometres. Vehicles coming from Ambattur and Porur on the outer ring were also caught in the traffic block.

The traffic congestion in the area had an impact on other regions like Anna Nagar and Kilpauk. As ambulances also got stuck in the traffic, the police had to clear the path for those.

Earlier on Thursday, a Madras High Court division bench ruled that AIADMK could not make any decisions about unitary leadership at the general council meeting. It came as a big relief for party coordinator O Panneerselvam, as his rival camp, led by joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami, was getting ready to make a big change in the way the party leadership works. However, the court allowed the council to go on and take decisions on the 23 draft agendas shared with the Panneerselvam camp.

Meanwhile, amid uncertainties about his participation, Panneerselvam started from his house to take part in the meeting in the morning. On Wednesday evening, a few banners and posters erected by the Palaniswami camp were damaged by the supporters of Panneerselvam.

According to the bylaw of the AIADMK, an intra-party election has to be held every five years. On that note, the elections for the top posts to grassroots level posts were held and the functionaries were elected last year. As per the party procedure, the list of elected executives must be approved by the general council and the list has to be sent to the election commission.

The last general council meeting of the AIADMK took place in January 2021 before the state assembly elections, which the party lost to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). In it, Palaniswami was unanimously nominated as the chief minister candidate of the party.