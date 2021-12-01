AIADMK formalises ‘dual leadership’; primary members to elect coordinator, joint coordinator

An AIADMK executive council meeting held on Wednesday passed a resolution formalising ‘dual leadership’ in the party. The change also allows primary members of the party to elect the coordinator and the joint coordinator, whereas earlier only general council members had such privilege.

The crucial decision came a day after former minister and MP Anwar Raajhaa was ousted from the party for questioning the concept of dual leadership.

The party said in a statement that the decision to institutionalise dual leadership was taken following such demands from the primary as well as the executive committee members.

Notably, after abolishing the post of general secretary following the merger of two rival factions in 2017 and the sacking of the then interim general secretary V K Sasikala, the dual leadership led by the coordinator and the joint coordinator has been leading the party.

Sources said the decision will help joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami to prevent Sasikala from returning to the party. Second, it will also facilitate Palaniswami to capture the topmost position in the party if the situation demands. At present, O Panneerselvam is the AIADMK coordinator.

“Under the earlier system, it would have been easier for Sasikala to return as many leaders feel that she might be able to free the party from BJP’s control. A system of voting by primary members diminishes her chances as her own membership in the party is invalid,” said a senior AIADMK leader who was part of the Palaniswami cabinet.

He added that the new system can eventually lead to a vertical split in the party if Palaniswami captures power using his support in western Tamil Nadu. “He needs coordinator Panneerselvam’s signature for anything and everything now. If Palaniswami contests for the post of coordinator, which he will win without much trouble, the move might push Panneerselvam to split the party and join forces with Sasikala,” the leader added.