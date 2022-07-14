scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 14, 2022

Never thought would come to party’s top post, says AIADMK interim general secretary Palaniswami

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, elected as the party's interim General Secretary on Monday, also said he never thought he would reach such heights in the organisation.

By: PTI | Villipuram |
July 14, 2022 7:00:24 am
aiadmk news, edapaddi k palaniswamiChennai: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader Edappady K Palaniswami (EPS) during the party's general council meeting, in Chennai, Monday, July 11, 2022. Palaniswami was on Monday elected as the party's interim General Secretary. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Days after his elevation, top AIADMK leader K Palaniswami on Wednesday asserted that attempts by those ‘betraying’ the party to split it would not succeed and that the organisation would sustain on the strength of its supporters’ hard work.

Palaniswami, elected as the party’s interim General Secretary on Monday, also said he never thought he would reach such heights in the organisation.

Attending a family event of a party functionary, the Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly said much like the party managed crises and successfully emerged during the days of the late AIADMK stalwarts MG Ramachandran (MGR, the founder) and J Jayalalithaa, it would once again bounce back now and even come to the ruling saddle.

Political Pulse |Seen to be in OPS corner, BJP denies setback, says very much in the game with a ‘united, strong’ ADMK

Alluding to a Tamil reference to individuals that symbolises betrayal, he said such persons have been “unmasked”, but he did not name anyone.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformationPremium
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformation
Explained: When parties claim same symbolPremium
Explained: When parties claim same symbol
Uber obtained Delhi rape victim’s medical records ‘illegally’, prompting ...Premium
Uber obtained Delhi rape victim’s medical records ‘illegally’, prompting ...
Roe vs Wade: Myth of the ideologically neutral judgePremium
Roe vs Wade: Myth of the ideologically neutral judge

“Despite being with us, they weakened us. We should have won the 2021 Assembly elections, but only now we know that those who conspired and prevented our win are trying to split the party,” he said in what seemed to be an apparent reference to his rival leader O Panneerselvam, since squeezed out of the party.

“None can break the party…MGR and Amma (Jayalalithaa) are blessing us as gods. This party was created by the hardwork of the AIADMK worker,” he said. DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin’s “attempts to defeat us through betrayers” would not succeed. It has been proven that only “dharma, justice and truth will prevail,” Palaniswami said.

Also Read |TN BJP takes battle against intel chief to Raj Bhavan, seeks NIA probe in passport case

In a separate statement, the former chief minister thanked all those for supporting his elevation and vowed to work towards ensuring “Amma’s rule” again in the State and put an end to “evil forces.” Meanwhile, the party submitted affidavits signed by general council and executive council members on the various resolutions adopted in the July 11 meet, including reviving the General Secretary post, to the Election Commission (EC) in New Delhi.

More from Chennai

Party’s senior leader and Rajya Sabha member C Ve Shanmugam submitted the papers with the EC in the national capital.

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 14: Latest News
Advertisement