AIADMK, DMK name candidates for Assembly bypolls

The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) have announced their candidates for the assembly bye-election in Vikravandi and Nanguneri constituencies in Tamil Nadu. The Election commission on Saturday announced that bypolls to the vacant assembly seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry would be held on October 21 and the results will be announced on October 24.

The AIADMK named MR Muthamizhselvan and Rettiyarpatti V Narayanan as their candidates for Vikravandi and Nanguneri assembly constituencies. Muthamizhselvan is the secretary of Kanai Union in the Villupuram district unit and Narayanan is the joint secretary of the MGR Mandram in the Tirunelveli district unit of the party. The AIADMK said it had received 90 applications from party cadres on Monday for contesting in these two constituencies. It is yet to name a candidate for the Kamraj Nagar constituency in Puducherry.

Meanwhile, the DMK announced N Pughazhendhi as their candidate for the Vikravandi constituency. DMK party president MK Stalin had earlier confirmed that DMK will contest in Vikravandi constituency and its ally Congress will filed candidates in Nanguneri and Kamraj Nagar in constituencies.

Pugazhendhi, 66, is the party treasurer for its Villupuram district unit. He has also thrice been the union secretary of Vikravandi constituency. A farmer by profession, Pugazhendhi, has been with the DMK since 1973. According to sources, Pugazhendhi, a close confidante of DMK leader K Ponmudi, had reportedly expressed his wish to contest in the Vikravandi constituency even in the 2016 assembly election. The party, however, preferred K Radhamani, who won the elections by a huge margin.

The Vikravandi assembly constituency in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu fell vacant after DMK legislator K Radhamani passed away this June. Similarly, the Nanguneri assembly constituency in the Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu and Kamraj Nagar in the Union of Pudhucherry fell vacant after HL Vasantha Kumar and V Vaithilingam of the Congress resigned after being elected as the MP from the Kanyakumari and Pudhucherry constituency.

Speaking to the reporters on Tuesday, former DMK Minister Ponmudi said “A total of 12 cadres participated in the interview and Pugazhendhi has been selected by our leader to contest in the Vikravandi constituency. I hope all our party and our alliance cadres will support Pugazhendhi in this election. I do not doubt that DMK will win by a huge margin. Our leader’s effort will pave the way for our success.”

Tamil Nadu Congress Leader KS Alagiri had said their party will announce their candidates for Nanguneri and Kamraj Nagar in Puducherry by September 27. Other parties such as Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam, TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam have opted out of contesting in the bypoll.