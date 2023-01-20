scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
AIADMK to contest Erode bypoll, Tamil Maanila Congress leader GK Vasan supports ally’s decision

The Secular Progressive Alliance, led by the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, announced Thursday that the DMK's ally Congress will be contesting the Erode (East) bypoll to be held on Feb 27.

AIADMK contest Erode bypollAIADMK Interim General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. (File)
The All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is set to contest the Erode (East) bypoll, which is being conducted following the demise of Congress MLA E Thirumahan Everaa, son of former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) head E V K S Elangovan. The bypoll will be held on February 27.

The Secular Progressive Alliance led by the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) announced Thursday that DMK’s ally Congress will be contesting the Erode bypoll. TNCC leader K S Alagiri said they will be contesting in the constituency since they had already won the seat in the 2021 Assembly election.

On the other hand, the AIADMK, which is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), held talks with its allies, and AIADMK leader D Jayakumar – who met Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) chief G K Vasan on Thursday – told mediapersons that the alliance leaders will take a call on the candidate.

Though it was speculated that the seat will be allocated to the TMC as it was in the case of Congress, G K Vasan on Friday issued a statement saying that “considering the current political scenario” and for “the welfare of Tamils and their alliance parties”, they have accepted the request from the AIADMK to contest the bypoll. He added that their “party functionaries will work hard to ensure their alliance candidate emerges victorious”.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, M Yuvaraja of TMC contested unsuccessfully against Everaa on the AIADMK’s two leaves symbol.

Meanwhile, BJP, a core member of the NDA alliance, is yet to announce its stand on the Erode bypoll. They had formed a 14-member committee to monitor and coordinate election-related work in Erode (East). BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy told indianexpress.com that a decision will be taken by the party high command on Friday.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 11:35 IST
