Tamil Nadu: AIADMK attacks DMK govt over sexual assault cases, stages walkout from Assembly

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday claimed that there was a complete breakdown of the law and order situation in the state.

Addressing the reporters after staging a walkout from the Assembly, Palaniswami cited the recent incidents of sexual assault in Virudhunagar and Vellore to support his statement.

“We don’t yet know how many more women have been affected in the sexual assault cases. We have asked the government to take severe action against those involved in these incidents. Crimes against women have increased after this government assumed charge. When we were in power, we brought the accused, whoever it may have been, to the book,” he said.

Palaniswami said the Chennai police commissioner himself had said that there were around 3,000 rowdy elements in Chennai alone. “All of them are roaming freely in the city,” he added.

Also Read | CBI arrests Chennai Port Trust official in Rs 45-crore bank fraud case

He further said that welfare schemes brought by the erstwhile AIADMK government have been ignored by the DMK.

Earlier in the Assembly, Palaniswami attacked the DMK government over recent crime cases, including the Virudhunagar incident, in which a 22-year-old Dalit woman was gang-raped by eight persons including four juveniles.

The AIADMK leader also highlighted the abduction and rape of a female doctor in Vellore, among others.

Talking about the Virudhunagar incident, Stalin said the case has been transferred to the CB-CID.

“I assure the Assembly that the criminals will get the maximum punishment. This case will be taken to a special court. I have asked the DGP to monitor the case directly. Unlike the 13-year-old sexual-assault case in Washermanpet, investigation in this case will be conducted properly,” Stalin said.

He added that the swift judgment in the Virudhunagar case will serve as an example not just for Tamil Nadu but also for the entire country.