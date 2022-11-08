scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

AIADMK to lead alliance in 2024 polls: Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai

Speaking in Chennai, K Annamalai said the AIADMK is among the biggest and strongest parties in the state and there is no confusion in the NDA about the tie-up.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai (File)

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said Monday that the party’s alliance with the state’s main Opposition AIADMK is intact and the latter would lead the alliance in the 2024 general elections. His remark came a day after All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said their party would form a mega alliance in the 2024 polls.

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of an event in Chennai, Annamalai said Monday that the AIADMK is among the biggest and strongest parties in the state and there is nothing wrong in “brother” Edappadi’s comments. “In the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), there is no confusion about the tie-up. It was under the AIADMK itself that we formed an alliance in the 2021 and 2019 polls. Today we are in an alliance with the AIADMK, the (BJP) parliamentary board will decide on the shape and form of the alliance,” he said.

Commenting on AIADMK rebel leader T T V Dhinakaran’s claim that they are ready to accept any mega alliance to defeat the “evil force of DMK”, Annamalai reiterated that the BJP parliamentary board will decide on accepting new entrants to the alliance and he has no say in it.

Notably, in the Lok Sabha polls held in 2019, the NDA managed a win only in Theni constituency in the state.

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 12:44:11 pm
