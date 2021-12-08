AIADMK alleges deterioration of law and order, seeks CBI probe into 2 more deaths

Alleging deterioration of law and order situation, the AIADMK on Tuesday said it cannot be a mute spectator being a ‘responsible opposition party’ and demanded CBI probe into the recent deaths of two men including a college student.

The duo died after allegedly being beaten up by police personnel, the principal opposition party said and sought a solatium of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of each of the two families.

Days after seeking a probe by the central agency into the death of former Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board chairman A V Venkatachalam, leader of opposition, K Palaniswami listed several recent incidents allegedly involving police personnel to blame the DMK regime.

The AIADMK leader alleged that the public and women are unable to move, travel freely in the state under the current DMK regime.

“Uphold rule of law, take legal action against errant police personnel,” he said in a statement and wanted appropriate postings for honest officials.

“As a responsible opposition party we cannot be spectators to the deterioration of law and order situation. If this continues, a situation may arise prompting people to hit the streets and stage protests.”

People are on protest mode seeking filing of a ‘murder case’ against policemen for allegedly thrashing a 63-year old petty shop owner days ago who died soon after the incident, he said citing media reports.

The incident occured in Villupuram District’s Arakandanallur town and the deceased person was Ulaganathan.

Similarly, people are staging protest in Ramanathapuram District alleging that a 21-year old student died as he was beaten up by policemen. On December 4, he was detained by police for questioning and though he was let off in about three hours, he died the next day.

“Since there are allegations against policemen in respect of the death of college student Manikandan and businessman Ulaganathan, a CBI probe should be ordered in these cases.”

A solatium of 50 lakh should be given to the kin of each of their families. Also, a government job should be given to one person from each of the two families, he added.

In 2020, when the AIADMK was in power, the deaths of a father and son duo (Jeyaraj and Bennicks) following custodial torture at Sathankulam in Tuticorin District sparked outrage and protests.

This case, besides the 2018 police firing vis-a-vis the anti-Sterlite stir formed part of a bunch of key issues highlighted by the DMK in its campaign for the 2021 April TN Assembly polls to target the AIADMK regime.