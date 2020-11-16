Ahead of Amit Shah’s Tamil Nadu visit, AIADMK slams ally BJP over ‘Vetrivel Yatra’

Tamil Nadu BJP President L Murugan along with party workers takes part in the party's 'Vetrivel Yatra' in Chennai. (PTI Photo)

The friction between the ruling AIADMK party and its ally BJP in Tamil Nadu has widened up as the former’s mouthpiece ‘Namadhu Amma’ slammed saffron party’s ‘Vetrivel Yatra’ asserting that processions that aim to disrupt the peace and the harmony in the state will not be allowed.

In a column titled ‘Be it Karuppar Kootam or those who hold the saffron flag,’ Namadhu Amma said “The peaceful state of Tamil Nadu will not allow any processions or yatra that aims to divide people on the basis of caste and religion. Those who are concerned must understand this. Time and again, Tamil Nadu, the cradle of Dravidian movement, has proven to the entire country that religions are present to guide the human beings and not to propagate hatred.”

With Home Minister Amit Shah scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu next week, Namadhu Amma’s strongly-worded column has created ripples across both camps.

The daily further added that AIADMK, which is beyond caste and religion, will not allow vote-bank politics based on religion. “One must understand the unity and integrity in a peaceful state like Tamil Nadu. Be it Karuppar Kootam or those who hold the saffron flag,” the newspaper read.

The AIADMK government had denied permission for the yatra in view of the Covid-19 situation as well as possible communal tension—as feared in multiple complaints from opposition parties and two PILs filed in HC against the yatra. However, the BJP leaders claimed that Lord Murugan had given them permission and held the yatra. The judiciary came down heavily on the saffron party for violating the SOPs in the pandemic period.

The month-long rally, visiting six abodes of Lord Muruga and modelled on the rath yatra, was scheduled to begin November 6 from Tiruttani temple, in north of Tamil Nadu, and culminate at Tiruchendur temple, in the southern part of the state. The Vel Yatra is seen as an attempt by BJP to consolidate Hindu votes in the state.

