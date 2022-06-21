Agnipath protests: Southern Railway stops issuing platform tickets in Chennai division

The Southern Railway barred the sale of platform tickets in Chennai until further notice amid nationwide protests against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme for recruitment to the armed forces.

Unlike the protests in neighbouring states, Tamil Nadu did not witness any massive agitation against the new soldier recruitment scheme apart from a few gatherings near the war memorial a couple of days ago. The move by the railways is seen more as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident.

“In view of the proposed Bharat Bandh and to safeguard the safety and security of passengers, the issue of platform tickets is restricted at all railway stations in Chennai division of Southern Railway, until further orders,” a release from the Chennai division said Monday. The Southern Railway further also requested passengers and the general public to co-operate with them in protecting railway property.

Earlier, platform tickets were not issued when Covid-19 cases peaked amid the pandemic. Time restrictions were also in place at railway stations. Both restrictions were lifted when Covid-19 cases came down in the state.

Last week, the Union government unveiled its new Agnipath scheme for recruiting soldiers in its three services. Called Agniveers, around 45,000 to 50,000 soldiers will be recruited annually under the scheme and most of them will leave the service after four years. Of the total recruits, only 25 per cent will be allowed to continue in service for another 15 years under permanent commission.