Saturday, June 18, 2022
Agnipath protests: Southern Railway cancels several trains from Chennai

Due to the agitation in South Central Railway and East Coast Railway Hyderabad zones-Dr MGR Chennai Central Express, Hyderabad Tambaram-Charminar Express, Bengaluru-Danapur Express, MGR Chennai Central-Hyderabad Express and Tambaram-Hyderabad Charminar Express stand cancelled on June 18.

By: PTI | Chennai |
June 18, 2022 7:00:31 am
Chennai News, Chennai News UpdatesSeveral trains were either fully or partially cancelled in the region due to the protest against the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment in the defence services, Southern Railway said on Friday.

Accordingly, the Thiruvananthapuram-Secunderabad Sabari Express is fully cancelled, while Mysuru-Dharbhanga Bagmati Express, Ernakulam-Barauni Raptisagar Express and Bengaluru Danapur Sanghamitra Express were partially cancelled, the Southern Railway said in a press release.

Due to the agitation in South Central Railway and East Coast Railway Hyderabad zones-Dr MGR Chennai Central Express, Hyderabad Tambaram-Charminar Express, Bengaluru-Danapur Express, MGR Chennai Central-Hyderabad Express and Tambaram-Hyderabad Charminar Express stand cancelled on June 18, while Ernakulam-Patna Bi-weekly Superfast Express stands cancelled on June 20, the release said.

In Hyderabad, one person was killed and four others were injured Friday when the police opened fire on protestors who were agitating against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme.

Under the scheme, young people would be provided an opportunity to serve in the armed forces as ‘Agniveer’ for a period of four years, including the period of training.

