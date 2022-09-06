scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

AG protests ASG appearing for AIADMK ex-minister in graft case

When the petition from Velumani seeking to quash the corruption cases registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) against him came up before the bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and N Mala today, the AG took strong exception to Raju's appearance.

Tamil Nadu politicsSenior advocate and Additional Solicitor General S V Raju appeared before the first bench of the Madras High Court to defend AIADMK former Minister S P Velumani in a corruption case. (file)

Tamil Nadu Advocate-General R Shanmugasundaram on Monday registered his protest against the appearance of senior advocate and Additional Solicitor General S V Raju before the first bench of the Madras High Court to defend AIADMK former Minister S P Velumani in a corruption case.

When the petition from Velumani seeking to quash the corruption cases registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) against him came up before the bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and N Mala today, the AG took strong exception to Raju’s appearance.

“How can a central government counsel represent a corruption case accused,” the AG asked.

Raju, recently appointed as the ASG was attached to the Income Tax department.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaksPremium
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks
Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site may be new ‘black s...Premium
Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site may be new ‘black s...
What global trends in road safety show, and why some Indians won’t buckle upPremium
What global trends in road safety show, and why some Indians won’t buckle up
Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive ...Premium
Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive ...

The Income Tax department had recently conducted raids at the premises of Velumani, the AG pointed out. Hence, it would be improper for Raju to represent the accused in the corruption case, he said, adding, the DVAC would write a letter to the Centre in this connection.

Raju told the bench the central government had permitted him to appear for Velumani.

The case against Velumani was that he had committed various irregularities and caused huge loss to the State exchequer in the award of contracts for the Corporations in Chennai and Coimbatore when he was the Municipal Administration Minister in the previous AIADMK government.

Advertisement

He had allotted the tenders in favour of his relatives and close friends, the DVAC had charged.

More from Chennai

Velumani denied the charges and contended that the case was politically motivated. Though the DVAC conducted an enquiry following a direction from the High Court and gave a clean chit and the then government dropped the case in December 2019, the subsequent DMK government revived it.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 07:30:50 am
Next Story

Seven arrested for posing as Income Tax officers and looting over Rs 60 lakh from trader’s house in Rajasthan

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Liz Truss defeats Rishi Sunak to become UK's new Prime Minister

Liz Truss defeats Rishi Sunak to become UK's new Prime Minister

Cyrus Mistry autopsy reveals multiple fractures, injuries to vital organs

Cyrus Mistry autopsy reveals multiple fractures, injuries to vital organs

Frances Tiafoe knocks out Rafa Nadal in major fourth round upset
US Open 2022

Frances Tiafoe knocks out Rafa Nadal in major fourth round upset

Cong mocks Govt's move to rename Rajpath, but Deora gives it a thumbs up
Delhi Confidential

Cong mocks Govt's move to rename Rajpath, but Deora gives it a thumbs up

Iconic Rajpath all set to be renamed Kartavya Path
In Delhi

Iconic Rajpath all set to be renamed Kartavya Path

What global trends in road safety show, and why some Indians won't buckle up
Cyrus Mistry Death

What global trends in road safety show, and why some Indians won't buckle up

Premium
Sheikh Hasina to meet PM today: Trade, connectivity, defence on agenda

Sheikh Hasina to meet PM today: Trade, connectivity, defence on agenda

GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks

GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks

Premium
Pressure to frame me led officer to suicide, says Sisodia; CBI denies

Pressure to frame me led officer to suicide, says Sisodia; CBI denies

Bitten by dog, 12-yr-old dies of rabies despite vaccination
Kerala

Bitten by dog, 12-yr-old dies of rabies despite vaccination

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement