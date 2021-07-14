After Zika scare, Chennai administration plugs holes to stop dengue spread

To fight the mosquito menace alongside the canals in the city, the corporation has deployed drones to spray larvicide. The project is entering phase 3 and is likely to go on for the next three-four days. (Representational image)

With 11 cases of dengue in the city in the last two weeks and a scare over Zika virus, the Greater Chennai Corporation stepped up its preventive measures to stop vector-borne diseases spread by aedes aegypti mosquitoes that are responsible also for chikungunya.

The civic body issued instructions to all residents and the owners of domestic buildings to make sure they keep their premises clean and prevent breeding of mosquitoes.

The recent intermittent rains in the city also posed a tough challenge before the civic body and the corporation workers were asked to conduct door-to-door awareness campaigns in the 15 zones of the city. To fight the mosquito menace alongside the canals in the city, the corporation has deployed drones to spray larvicide. The project is entering phase 3 and is likely to go on for the next three-four days.

Speaking to IE.com, a senior official from the corporation said they are taking every measure possible to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases. “We are spreading awareness through our volunteers and have deployed 3,650 workers to create awareness among residents. On an average, they visit around 80 houses every day and 500 houses per week. Our workers ensure residents living in congested areas are following the safety precautions such as keeping water drums covered, cleaning water pipes and tanks periodically, using bleaching powder and others,” he said.

The corporation said individual houses, apartments, small shops and commercial buildings will be penalised if their premises are found to be a source of mosquito breeding.

Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday said 2,660 houses located on the border with Kerala were inspected and none of the residents were found to be positive for Zika virus. He said surveillance has been stepped up at strategic points and check posts and the collectors of districts sharing borders with Kerala have been asked to stay alert and carry out due the due process instructed by the state government.