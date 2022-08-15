After footwear thrown at his minister in Madurai, Stalin cautions BJP

TAMIL NADU Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday warned that “those who are causing trouble and insulting the national flag with a label of their nationalism will face serious consequences in Tamil Nadu”.

His statement came a day after BJP workers threw a slipper at state Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan’s car at Madurai airport while he was returning after paying last respects to the mortal remains of an Army man who died in the Rajouri terror attack on an Army camp on Thursday.

Also Read | BJP Madurai president quits day after party supporter hurls slipper at TN finance minister Palanivel Thiagarajan

Stalin said the incident was aimed at creating “cheap publicity” by a group of BJP cadres who came along with the party’s state president K Annamalai. In his statement warning the BJP cadres, Stalin said that the minister was attacked after he questioned the BJP members who went against the government protocol and decorum of an event respecting a martyr. He said the attack revealed the BJP cadres’ “fake patriotism”.

(Picture courtesy: Screenshot from video) (Picture courtesy: Screenshot from video)

The Chief Minister also mentioned P Saravanan, the former BJP chief in Madurai, who on Saturday night apologised to the minister in person for the unfortunate incident. Following the meeting, Saravanan was expelled from the BJP.

In his statement, Stalin praised Thiagarajan for handling the situation appropriately.

On Sunday, posting the picture of a lady’s slipper hurled at his car, the minister tweeted: “If the missing “Cinderella of the Old Airport Terminal”, who was “allowed” hundreds of meters into the “secured” area along with tens of her party members, wants her sandal back… my staff saved it for you.”