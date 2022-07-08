After complaints, Chennai Metro authorities oversee efforts to make stations disabled friendly

Amid complaints that Metro stations in the city are not disabled-friendly, the authorities of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) are monitoring the retrofitting process being carried out at the 32 Metro stations in the city.

The matter came to light after a disability rights activist filed a PIL seeking a direction to make the Chennai Metro disabled friendly. In reply to Vaishnavi Jayakumar’s petition, the CMRL told the Madras High Court in the third week of June that it would retrofit all the stations to make them disabled-friendly within six weeks.

Inadequate information, lack of ramps at entry and exit points, slippery flooring that makes things difficult for those on crutches, ticket counters not designed for wheelchair users or dwarfs, and poor toilet facilities are some of the issues pointed out by the activist.

In a release, the CMRL noted that under its director M A Siddique, officials inspected the ongoing works at the stations on Wednesday, which includes refurbishing the ramps, adding tactile tracks, handles in toilets, setting up drinking water facility, and ticket counters at an accessible height.

Apart from this, parking spaces for wheelchair users and dedicated seating areas have also been arranged at the stations.

In the release, the CMRL chief noted that the ramps would be designed at both entry and exit points at a properly determined level. He said the rainwater drains along the pathways should be kept closed so that crutches used by people with disabilities do not get stuck in them.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, the CMRL director said they are trying to expedite the works to finish them within this month. “Different contractors are roped in as all 32 stations have to be covered. The works are going on, these are small components which are completed one after the other, the authorities are monitoring the work every day, we are sure that we can retrofit the majority of the stations within this month,” he said.