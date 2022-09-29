After Centre, Tamil Nadu declares PFI and affiliates as ‘unlawful associations’

A day after the Centre banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates for five years, the Tamil Nadu Government also issued orders Thursday declaring them as an ‘unlawful associations’.

Invoking the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to effect the ban, the Ministry of Home Affairs had said the PFI and its associates are linked to terror groups like the ISIS. They propagate “anti-national sentiments…radicalize a particular section of society with the intention to create disaffection” and constitute a “major threat to the internal security of the country,” it had said.

The order issued by Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu read, “The Governor of Tamil Nadu hereby directs that all the powers which are exercisable by the Government of Tamil Nadu under sections 7 and 8 of the said Act in relation to the aforesaid unlawful association, namely “Popular Front of India (PFI)and its associates or affiliates or fronts including Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Association (NCHRO) National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala” shall be exercised by the Commissioners of Police in the cities and by the district collectors elsewhere.”

District collectors and police chiefs can now implement the ban order in their respective jurisdictions and freeze the funds of the banned outfit, seal their office premises and ban the use of movable assets.

The action against the PFI and its affiliated outfits by Tamil Nadu also comes after the Kerala Government implemented a similar measure.

The Tamil Nadu Government has stepped up the security in the state to prevent any untoward incidents in the wake of the PFI ban. In Chennai, close to 4,000 personnel have been deployed for security. According to sources, the City Police Commissioner has issued directions to monitor areas with large gatherings. The PFI headquarters in Purasawalkam has also been provided additional security.

Close to 50 members who had gathered in Kumbakonam in the state’s Thanjavur district against the PFI ban were detained for unlawful assembly Wednesday.