Actor’s daughter gets rape threats on social media, case registered

A case has been registered by the Cyber cell

The Chennai Police on Tuesday registered a case against a social media user for allegedly issuing rape threats to the daughter of an actor.

“There has been lot of concern in social media regarding comments made in social media against a celebrity. On receipt of complaint to this effect a case in Cyber Cell has been registered.” Chennai Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal said.

The threat was issued against an actor who recently opted out of a biopic following backlash from Tamil nationalists.

DMK leader Kanimozhi condemned the incident calling it “extremely dangerous to the very fabric of our society.”

“Making women and children the soft targets is a cowardly act. The police should take stern action against the perpetrator,” she said.

Earlier this month, the Gujarat Police rounded up a 16-year-old boy from Kutch district for allegedly issuing rape threats to the daughter of a cricketer on a social media platform after the latter lost a match in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The issue came to light three days ago when netizens noticed comments on Instagram where the minor daughter of the cricketer was issued rape threats after his team lost a recent IPL match.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.