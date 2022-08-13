scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Actor Vikram makes Twitter debut: I feel it’s the right time

56-year-old actor Vikram, best known for starring in Tamil hits "Sethu", "Pithamagan", "Anniyan", "Raavanan", and "I", shared a small video clip on Friday night, announcing his debut under his official Twitter handle ‘@chiyaan'.

PTI | Mumbai |
Updated: August 13, 2022 11:18:38 am
Vikram in Dhruva Natchathiram.Vikram in a still from Dhruva Natchathiram.

Superstar Vikram has made his debut on micro-blogging site Twitter and the actor says the aim is to stay connected with his fans.

The 56-year-old actor, best known for starring in Tamil hits “Sethu”, “Pithamagan”, “Anniyan”, “Raavanan”, and “I”, shared a small video clip on Friday night, announcing his debut under his official Twitter handle ‘@chiyaan’.

In the video, Vikram and said even though he is late in joining Twitter, he is looking forward to interacting with
his fans about films.

He joins Twitter ahead of the release of his two much-anticipated titles — action thriller “Cobra” and Mani Ratnan’s epic “Ponniyin Selvan 1”.

Speaking in Tamil, Vikram revealed that he is currently working on his next film with filmmaker Pa. Ranjith.

“I was told that Twitter allows me to stay connected with my fans and keep them informed about my films and much more. It has definitely convinced me, even though I’m late by almost 15 years. But I feel it’s the right time,” the actor said.

The actor has so far amassed over 80 thousand followers on Twitter and follows no one currently.

“To people who don’t know Tamil and my other friends and fans from across the world, I love you and see you later right here,” Vikram said before signing off.

Vikram’s “Cobra” is written and directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu of “Demonte Colony” and “Imaikkaa Nodigal” fame. It is set to release on August 31.

“Ponniyin Selvan-I” is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 Tamil novel of the same name, which chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the south, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

Vikram is part of the film’s star-studded cast which also includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

The period film is set to release on September 30.

First published on: 13-08-2022 at 11:17:22 am

