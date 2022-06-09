scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 09, 2022
Actor Vijay’s fans slam comments by head of Madurai monastery, paste posters

Last Sunday, during a meeting organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Aadhenam pontiff Desiga Paramacharya had said that people should stop watching Vijay’s films as he had allegedly insulted lord Ganesh in a movie.

Updated: June 9, 2022 6:37:31 pm
Actor Vijay, Madurai“People who are trying to steal the assets of Madurai Aadheenam are speaking ill about Thalapathy. Stop blabbering for cheap publicity,” the poster read.

Fans of actor Vijay have not taken remarks of the head of Madurai Aadheenam, a Tamil Shaivite Monastery, lightly and have put up posters condemning his comments in Madurai.

The pontiff pointed out a particular scene in a movie of the actor released in the late 90s and said film stars are insulting Hindu gods and mythology. Condemning his remark, the Madurai (North) Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam members put up posters across the city.

“People who are trying to steal the assets of Madurai Aadheenam are speaking ill about Thalapathy. Stop blabbering for cheap publicity,” the poster read. The poster further said that the fans do not have any caste or religion and the “sky is the limit for their love towards Thalapathy”.

Aadheenam was recently in news for making remarks on the recent political developments in the state and even accusing the ruling government of unnecessarily extending their hands in temple matters.

P K Sekar Babu, the Tamil Nadu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR and CE), had recently said that the department will not allow Aadhenam to keep talking like a politician and added that even they can retaliate to his comments in his fashion but they are maintaining a low profile adhering to the instructions of Chief Minister M K Stalin.

