Actor Vijay’s fans gear up to contest urban local body polls

Having tasted success in the 2021 rural local body elections, the fans of actor Vijay are gearing up with vigour for their next challenge — the urban local body polls. As many as 169 members of Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (TVMI), a fan club-turned welfare organisation, had contested for various posts in the rural local body election in the nine districts and of them 129 got elected.

The performance sprung a surprise in the state’s political arena as even the well-known parties like actor Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam or Seeman’s Naam Tamizhar Katchi failed to open their account. It may be noted that during the last local body polls, posters were pasted in areas like Madurai by the members of TVMI that read “We are coming in 2021 local body polls, we are going to provide good governance in 2026 (indicating the state assembly polls).”

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Bussy Anand, the general secretary of TVMI, said they are hoping to perform well even in the upcoming polls.

“Similar to the last polls, the members are contesting out of their own interest, there were no instructions from our side. They will be contesting as Independent candidates and are permitted to use Iyakkam’s photos and banners. Our Thalapathy (Vijay) is very particular about the wellness of the members and has said they should not incur debts due to the polls. The district secretaries have been instructed to make the necessary arrangements. We hope the members perform well,” he said.

However, despite the shoutout by the fans and ambitious steps attempted by his father S A Chandrasekaran, who in November 2020 even registered a political party in the name of the All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, the actor has remained unmoved.

In fact, Vijay went against his father publicly, affirming that he has no direct or indirect connections with the party. In a statement, Vijay said he is not bound to follow the political aspirations of his father and asked his Iyakkam members not to join or work for the party founded by his father.

Having one of the largest fan bases in the state, political observers believe Vijay is taking time to take the big step forward. Similar to actor and Dravida Munnetra Desiya Kazhagam leader Vijayakanth, who made members of his rasigar mandram to contest in the local body polls before floating his own party in 2005, Vijay is also testing his strength through his members.

The ordinary election to the urban bodies is scheduled to take place on February 19 in a single phase and the results are set to be declared on February 22. The indirect elections for the posts of mayor, deputy mayor, chairperson and vice-chairperson of municipalities will be held on March 4.