Chennai: College likely to get notice for holding audio launch of Vijay film Bigil

Chennai’s Sri Sairam Engineering College is likely to be slapped with a showcause notice by the Tamil Nadu Higher Education Department following the audio launch event of Bigil, which was held at the college premises on September 19.

Bigil is an upcoming Kollywood sports film starring actors Vijay and Nayanthara. The audio launch of the movie was held at the Leo Muthu indoor stadium in Sri Sairam Engineering College at Tambaram near Chennai.

The event garnered attention from both the political and movie circles after Vijay had made several veiled statements regarding the political environment in Tamil Nadu and against the AIADMK government. Vijay had also addressed the death of a techie, Subasri Ravi, who was killed after an illegal hoarding fell on her and was crushed by a water tanker in Chennai on September 12.

On Tuesday, officials from the State Higher Education Department said a showcause notice would be issued to the institution seeking an explanation as to whether the college had proper authorisation to host the event. During the event, Vijay spoke on the fan wars between those of his and actor Ajith and urged his supporters to avoid such tussles and raise issues such as Subasri’s death.

Meanwhile, the poster of Bigil received flak from Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Tuesday, who said the image of Vijay holding a meat cleaver would only encourage youth in the state to resort to unlawful activities.

The poster in question depicts Vijay sporting four different styles for his next flick. One of them has Vijay clad in a muddy dhoti and shirt and holding a machete in his right hand. D Jayakumar commented that actors who brandished such weapons in their movies were only encouraging their fans to follow suit.

The remarks come close on the heels of meat sellers in Coimbatore vandalising posters of the film, alleging that the poster portrayed meat shop owners in a negative light.