Actor Vijay questioned by IT officials, tax raids on Bigil film financiers

Tamil actor Vijay is currently being questioned by a team of Income Tax Department officials in connection with his links to noted filmmakers, including those who reportedly financed his latest film Bigil. Income Tax officials have, however, denied reports that Vijay was taken into custody.

Vijay played the lead role in 2019 Deepavali release Bigil which was bankrolled by AGS Entertainment.

According to official sources, the actor who is currently shooting for his upcoming him ‘Master’ in Neyveli, has been reportedly taken to Chennai for further inquiries at his home in Neelankarai about certain cash transactions. The shooting came to an abrupt halt after the officials reached the film set.

According to reports, searches are being carried out simultaneously in 20 locations belonging to AGS Group, which includes AGS Entertainment and AGS Cinemas. IT sleuths conducted searches at various properties belonging to film financier AnbuCheziyan. The search operations are expected to carry on.

In the meantime, Vijay’s camp has said there is no case against the actor.

Vijay’s previous film Bigil reportedly earned Rs 300 crores at the box-office.

