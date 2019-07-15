Actor Suriya criticises Centre’s draft education policy, gets flak from politicians

Popular Tamil actor Suriya has criticised the Centre’s Draft National Education Policy (NEP), saying some of its provisions would leave students from villages in a disadvantaged state.

“The new education policy decides the future of 30 crore students across the country, I’m anguished that no one has come forward to talk about this. The focus is much on entrance exams but not on quality and equal education to all the students. Without giving an equal education, how do you expect quality from students?“ he asked while speaking at the Sri Sivakumar Foundation’s 40th-anniversary function.

The actor said he was standing as a representative to all the students and their parents who are unaware of the disadvantages the new education policy holds for the future generation.

Many film stars in Tamil Nadu are known to come out with ‘political’ statements when their films are awaiting release. This is almost the first time that he has spoken out his mind, triggering curiosity in Tamil Nadu’s political circles.

Unsurprisingly, Suriya’s take on the Centre’s education policy did not go well with state political leaders. Tamil Nadu Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju said Suriya doesn’t know anything about the educational policy and called the actor “half-baked”.

H. Raja, the BJP leader, said Suriya’s remark about the Education Policy was an open invitation to violence while state BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan said the actor’s “anti-government” statements showcases his political ambition.