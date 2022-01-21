Chennai police summons actor Siddharth over controversial tweet on Saina Nehwal

Actor Siddharth has been summoned by the Greater Chennai Police over his controversial tweet against Indian ace shutter Saina Nehwal.

Addressing reporters on Thursday, Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal said, “We have received two complaints regarding (the tweet). A case had already been registered over one of the complaints in Hyderabad, the second complaint involves defamation. We have already issued summons. Since it is pandemic period, we are thinking how we can get his statement.”

News agency PTI quoted a senior official as saying that based on a complaint lodged by a woman, the cybercrime wing of the Hyderabad police had registered a case against the actor under Indian Penal Code section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of women) and under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

In his original tweet (which has been deleted now), Siddharth had commented on Saina’s condemnation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach in Punjab on January 5. Nation Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma had called for the suspension of Siddharth’s Twitter account and said she would take the matter up with the police.

After facing widespread criticism from activists, politicians, actors and other celebrities, Siddharth had issued an apology.

Nehwal had responded to the controversy saying, “He only said it and he is now apologising. I was surprised to see myself trending on Twitter that day. I haven’t spoken to him but I am happy that he apologised… See, it is about women, he shouldn’t target a woman like that but it’s okay, I am not bothered about it, I am happy in my space and god bless him.”