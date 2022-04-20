Chennai: Actor-director Bhagyaraj’s comment about premature birth attracts criticism, apologises later

The recent comment of veteran actor-director K Bhagyaraj about premature birth has invited criticism on the Internet. Many have slammed the filmmaker for mocking people with disabilities.

Bhagyaraj, during a book release event at the BJP headquarters in Chennai on Wednesday, said people who criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi are those who are born prematurely and their eyes and ears haven’t developed yet.

“I am giving a tip for Modi to tackle criticism. Consider that the people who are criticising you are the ones who are prematurely born in three months. Why I say three months is because only in the fourth month of pregnancy, does the baby’s mouth form and the ears will develop in the fifth month. The ones born prematurely in the third month will never speak positively and even if someone says something positive to them, they won’t listen,” he said much to the applause of those gathered at the event.

“I used to think how he (Modi) is visiting so many countries without taking a break. How he is taking care of his health… India needs a person like Modi who is full of energy,” Bhagyaraj added.

Later, Bhagyaraj issued a statement claiming that his remark was misunderstood and that he apologises if the remarks hurt anyone.

In a video message, the veteran filmmaker said premature birth had nothing to do with disability and he quoted the example as it was a saying in villages. He said he respects people who are differently-abled.

Veteran filmmaker K #Bhagyaraj‘s clarification on the remark he made earlier today at a book release event in Chennai. “I don’t belong to BJP, my films have reflected the Dravidian ideology and I still follow that,” he says. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/7FxNlCqGdl — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) April 20, 2022

He also clarified that he does not belong to the BJP and that he grew up watching Dravidian leaders like Anna, MGR, and Kalaignar and his films had always reflected their ideologies. Bhagyaraj said his admiration for Tamil leaders and their principles will never change.

Nevertheless, the comment from the ace filmmaker didn’t go well with many. Professor Deepaknathan, a disability rights activist and state president of the December 3 Movement strongly condemned Bhagyaraj for denigrating disability.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Do you know the pain of people who are mentally challenged and the sufferings their parents go through? Why do you want to take disability into your hands to criticise your political opponents? Why do you want to denigrate disability? Are we not part of the ecosystem? We also have self-respect and the politicians are continuously hurting us. Respect psychosocial disabilities!”

Another Twitter user, who said the filmmaker’s comments are highly condemnable, noted that he is a person with a disability and it is not as disgusting as it is been claimed by Bhagyaraj. “I can speak five languages. I have done a Ph.D. research, I am a psychologist and a poet. There is no damage to my intellectuality,” he wrote.

The ace filmmaker also praised BJP leader K Annamalai and said he has heard many good things about the former IPS officer from the people of Karnataka and the saffron party has chosen the right candidate to lead their party in Tamil Nadu.