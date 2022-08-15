scorecardresearch
Monday, August 15, 2022

Actor-activist Kanal Kannan arrested in Puducherry for ‘provocative’ speech on Periyar

In a recent meeting organised by the Hindu Munnani, Kannan courted controversy by calling for the demolition of the statue of Dravidian ideologue EVR Periyar installed near the Srirangam temple.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
August 15, 2022 8:20:38 pm
Stunt choreographer and actor Kanal Kannan, also a functionary of the Hindu Munnani, was arrested by the Cyber Crime Wing on charges of making a provocative speech, in Puducherry Monday.

The video of Kannan’s speech went viral on social media. Political parties including the AIADMK and the Congress condemned Kannan for his remarks on Periyar.

However, BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit president K Annamalai came to the defence of Kannan, claiming if a survey were to be conducted on 1,000 people outside the Srirangam temple, all of them will say that they do not want the statue there.

Several complaints were lodged against the actor in different cities across Tamil Nadu. The members of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam lodged a complaint against him at the DGP office in Chennai in the first week of August.

The police have booked Kannan under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), and 505 (1) (b) (causing fear or alarm to the public) of the Indian Penal Code. A few days ago, a district court had rejected his anticipatory bail.

On Monday, Kannan was sent to judicial custody till August 26. The Hindu Munnani has said it will stage an agitation condemning the arrest of Kannan Tuesday.

First published on: 15-08-2022 at 08:20:38 pm

