Actor-activist Kanal Kannan arrested in Puducherry for ‘provocative’ speech on Periyar

August 15, 2022 8:20:38 pm
Stunt choreographer and actor Kanal Kannan, also a functionary of the Hindu Munnani, was arrested by the Cyber Crime Wing on charges of making a provocative speech, in Puducherry Monday.
In a recent meeting organised by the Hindu Munnani, Kannan courted controversy by calling for the demolition of the statue of Dravidian ideologue EVR Periyar installed near the Srirangam temple.
The video of Kannan’s speech went viral on social media. Political parties including the AIADMK and the Congress condemned Kannan for his remarks on Periyar.
However, BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit president K Annamalai came to the defence of Kannan, claiming if a survey were to be conducted on 1,000 people outside the Srirangam temple, all of them will say that they do not want the statue there.
Subscriber Only Stories
Several complaints were lodged against the actor in different cities across Tamil Nadu. The members of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam lodged a complaint against him at the DGP office in Chennai in the first week of August.
The police have booked Kannan under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), and 505 (1) (b) (causing fear or alarm to the public) of the Indian Penal Code. A few days ago, a district court had rejected his anticipatory bail.
On Monday, Kannan was sent to judicial custody till August 26. The Hindu Munnani has said it will stage an agitation condemning the arrest of Kannan Tuesday.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade
OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds
OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds
India at 75: What should we be celebrating?
The Satanic Verses: Why it was never just about the book
Latest News
UPSC Key-August 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Khongjom war’ or ‘Vision India@2047’ or ‘Flag Code of India’ for UPSC CSE
IGNOU to train 10000 teachers on the New Education Policy 2020
#IndiaAt75: From sand art in Puri to Army jawans reciting National Anthem in Siachen, this is how India celebrated I-Day
‘Need just 5 years to change the system… did it in Delhi, can do it for the country’: Delhi CM Kejriwal
In new pictures, Priyanka Chopra’s daughter ‘MM’ looks quite the fashionista
The success of India at 75 resonates beyond its borders, writes the British High Commissioner to India
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to reunite for another love story after Shershaah’s success?
Britain first to approve Omicron-adapted COVID shot
Boredom, loneliness plague Ukrainian youth near front line
South Africa not sure how to deal with ‘Bazball’
Explained: Women heroes of India’s freedom struggle, mentioned by PM in his I-Day speech
KBC 14: Host Amitabh Bachchan is ‘proud of’ contestant who gets his girlfriend as a companion. Watch