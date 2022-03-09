Activists urge Tamil Nadu government to procure disabled-friendly MTC busses

Amid reports of Tamil Nadu’s state transport corporations planning to refurbish more than 1,200 buses, the Freedom of Movement Coalition (FMC), a pan-India group advocating for transport equity, urged the government to procure low entry, accessible buses which can provide level boarding for all elderly, disabled, pregnant persons, passengers with little children and others.

The coalition noted that the height between the ground and the bus floor in cities like Chennai should be a maximum of 650 mm and a recent Right to Information (RTI) has revealed that almost 80 per cent of the fleet of Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) do not comply with the specifications.

It also noted, “2,822 of MTC’s 3,460 vehicles are not recognised as buses as they are on truck chassis of almost 4 feet height.”

Citing a Madras High Court mandate that specified that buses acquired post its 2016 order have to be universally accessible, the FMC claimed that contrary to the order, both MTC as well as the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) have been procuring and introducing new buses in the fleet that are not accessible by citizens with disabilities.

“As of 2019, MTC had purchased 695 buses and SETC had procured 492 buses. In total, across all the eight transport corporations, at least 4,381 new buses were added four years after the High Court orders (and) not one of them are disabled-friendly,” it noted.

During the 2021 Budget session, the state government had said it would replace the aged buses with new ones. The government had entered into an agreement with KfW (German Development Bank) to procure 12,000 BS-VI buses and 2,000 electric buses commencing from the year 2021 in a span of five years at a cost sharing ratio of 80 per cent (KfW) as interest free loan and 20 per cent by the government.