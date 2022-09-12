Activist, who complained against illegal stone quarry, run over by truck in Tamil Nadu’s Karur

A 52-year-old farmer and activist who had been demanding the closure of illegal stone quarries was allegedly murdered by a quarry owner in Tamil Nadu’s Karur district over the weekend, his family has claimed.

The police said R Jaganathan, who was riding a two-wheeler, was knocked down by a truck at Karudayampalayam Saturday. Jaganathan was taken to the nearby government hospital where he was declared ‘dead on arrival’, they added.

According to the police, Jaganathan, who lived near Kalipalayam, had registered a complaint with authorities against the private quarry belonging to one S Selvakumar. He had said in his complaint the quarry had been operating illegally even after its permit got expired.

Based on the complaint by Jaganathan’s wife, Revathy, the police registered a case and arrested Selvakumar, and two others under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Saturday.

Jaganathan’s family, friends and activists staged a protest in front of the hospital demanding the police must take stringent action against illegal stone quarries.

Speaking to reporters, Jaganathan’s son Abishek said his father had registered several complaints against the illegal quarry of Selvakumar and in 2019, he was even attacked by his accomplices and the case is still pending in court.

He said Jaganathan had raised the issue of the illegal quarry during a Grama Sabha meet on Saturday, and was murdered in the evening. “Selvakumar and his accomplices should be arrested, and the government should provide compensation for our family,” he added.

Activist R S Mugilan claimed authorities from the state government had shut down the illegal quarry of Selvakumar a couple of days ago, and hence to take revenge, he orchestrated the accident to kill Jaganathan. Mulligan urged the government to take steps to ensure no such incidents happen against any activist in the future.

According to local reports, there are several illegal stone quarries operating near K Paramathi, Aravakkurichi, Tennilai, and other surrounding areas.