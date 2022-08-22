Active Covid infections drop below 6,000 in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu on Sunday logged 603 new Covid-19 infections, including two returnees from Telangana and Assam, pushing the overall tally to 35,63,322, said the Health Department.
There were no fresh Covid-related deaths and the toll remained unchanged at 38,033, said a bulletin here.
As many as 743 people recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,19,342 leaving 5,947 active infections.
Chennai saw most of the new cases at 90 and Coimbatore 75 while the rest were spread across districts. Ramanathapuram recorded the least with one new case.
Subscriber Only Stories
Twenty districts reported new cases below 10.
The State capital – Chennai – leads among districts with 2,381 active infections and overall 7,86,581 cases.
A total of 21,612 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests done to 6,86,86,410 so far, the bulletin said.
The cost of ‘inefficiency’: The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their portfolios
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
The cost of ‘inefficiency’: The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their portfolios
The Emmy-winning Delhi Crime team on returning to set for a new season
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no consensus candidate
CBI arrests two MES officials, 2 contractors in Rs. 22.48-lakh bribery case
August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up
Glimpse of 18th-century Peshwa era at this newly restored wada in Satara
Broken pitchers, 100 years apart
The problem with India’s sporting bodies
Solar energy: For Amrit Kaal in agriculture
Number of women scientists up; CSIR head aims at further push
CUET challenges