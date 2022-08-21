Act on ‘leak’ of panel report, AIADMK tells DMK govt

The main opposition AIADMK on Sunday demanded that the DMK regime arrest those responsible for the ‘leak’ of Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission’s report submitted to the government on 2018 Thoothukudi police firing.
Although the Commission’s report was not released yet by the government, a magazine has reported on panel’s findings, AIADMK leader D Jayakumar said.
The media is holding ‘unnecessary’ debates based on the reportage and the ‘leak’ is a ‘drama’ enacted by Chief Minister M K Stalin to deflect people’s attention from ‘atrocities,’ Jayakumar, a former Minister, alleged.
Those responsible for the ‘leak’ of the document from the government side should be arrested, he said in a statement.
The magazine had reported on some aspects of the Commission of Inquiry’s (CoI) report. The CoI was constituted to look into the circumstances surrounding police firing on anti-Sterlite protesters on 22 May 2018. The panel was set up following the police firing in which 13 people were killed.
On 18 May 2022, the panel’s final report was submitted to Chief Minister Stalin. The CPI(M) had urged Stalin to release the panel’s report. The government said on Saturday that the Commission’s report would be tabled in the Tamil Nadu Assembly along with the Action Taken Report.
