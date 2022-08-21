scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 21, 2022

Act on ‘leak’ of panel report, AIADMK tells DMK govt

Although the Commission's report was not released yet by the government, a magazine has reported on panel's findings, AIADMK leader D Jayakumar said.

D Jayakumar (IE Tamil)

The main opposition AIADMK on Sunday demanded that the DMK regime arrest those responsible for the ‘leak’ of Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission’s report submitted to the government on 2018 Thoothukudi police firing.

Although the Commission’s report was not released yet by the government, a magazine has reported on panel’s findings, AIADMK leader D Jayakumar said.

The media is holding ‘unnecessary’ debates based on the reportage and the ‘leak’ is a ‘drama’ enacted by Chief Minister M K Stalin to deflect people’s attention from ‘atrocities,’ Jayakumar, a former Minister, alleged.

Other Reads |Tiruchendur Subramanya Swamy temple among 2,500 shrines in Tamil Nadu set for makeover

Those responsible for the ‘leak’ of the document from the government side should be arrested, he said in a statement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Freedom’s questionsPremium
Freedom’s questions
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highwayPremium
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway
Movie halls, popcorn & The EndPremium
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last weekPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week

The magazine had reported on some aspects of the Commission of Inquiry’s (CoI) report. The CoI was constituted to look into the circumstances surrounding police firing on anti-Sterlite protesters on 22 May 2018. The panel was set up following the police firing in which 13 people were killed.

More from Chennai

On 18 May 2022, the panel’s final report was submitted to Chief Minister Stalin. The CPI(M) had urged Stalin to release the panel’s report. The government said on Saturday that the Commission’s report would be tabled in the Tamil Nadu Assembly along with the Action Taken Report.

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 08:36:11 pm
Next Story

Special train between Bengaluru and Shalimar in Kolkata announced

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, but other stakeholders differ

2

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

3

'Can’t find me? Tell me where do you want me to come': Manish Sisodia on reports of CBI’s lookout notice

4

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

5

Ex Lok Sabha member Haribhau Rathod set to join AAP

Featured Stories

Freedom’s questions
Freedom’s questions
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise the Opposition
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise the Opposition
Explained: Who is Alexander Dugin, a prominent backer of Putin's Ukraine ...
Explained: Who is Alexander Dugin, a prominent backer of Putin's Ukraine ...
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Who's afraid of Bhim Army? Chandrashekhar Azad again turned back from a R...
Who's afraid of Bhim Army? Chandrashekhar Azad again turned back from a R...
With MPs leading offensive, Delhi BJP tries to trump AAP in narrative war
With MPs leading offensive, Delhi BJP tries to trump AAP in narrative war
Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video
Noida

Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video

India celebrated I-Day but freedom's questions follow us

India celebrated I-Day but freedom's questions follow us

Premium
Singapore will decriminalise sex between men, says PM

Singapore will decriminalise sex between men, says PM

Vijay Shekhar Sharma reappointed as Paytm CEO

Vijay Shekhar Sharma reappointed as Paytm CEO

Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?
Explained

Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?

RRR star Jr NTR to meet Amit Shah over dinner today

RRR star Jr NTR to meet Amit Shah over dinner today

Murder accused 'allowed' to spend time with girlfriend in lodge
Karnataka

Murder accused 'allowed' to spend time with girlfriend in lodge

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 21: Latest News
Advertisement