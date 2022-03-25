ABVP ex-chief Dr Subbiah Shanmugam granted regular bail

Dr Subbiah Shanmugam, the former national president of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), who was arrested on March 19 in connection with a case registered against him by the police in July 2020, was granted regular bail by the Madras High Court on Thursday.

Justice G Jayachandran, who granted interim bail to Dr Subbiah a couple of days ago, made the same as a regular one, with the same conditions.

Dr Subbiah, the head of Oncology department in Government Stanley Hospital, was arrested by Adambakkam police on March 19 following a complaint from a woman neighbour on July 25, 2020.

The charge against him was that he had thrown a used mask inside the gate of the woman’s residence and urinated outside her house.

On Monday, the court had granted him interim and said he should be released on executing a personal bond for Rs 25,000 to the satisfaction of the Superintendent of Prison, Chengalpattu.

Meanwhile, Justice D Krishnakumar reserved orders on Dr Subbiah’s another petition challenging his suspension from service.