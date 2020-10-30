ABVP backs Dr. Subbiah’s appointment to AIIMS board: ‘Oppn dragging personal issues’

ABVP National president Dr. Subbiah Shanmugam

The Tamil Nadu unit of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) came out in support of ABVP National president Dr. Subbiah Shanmugam, whose appointment as a board member of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) project at Thoppur in Madurai triggered criticism from the Opposition.

Shanmugam has been accused of harassing a 62-year-old woman over a parking lot row in Chennai.

The Tamil Nadu wing of the organisation claimed that opposition parties in the state are blowing the issue out of proportion to gain political mileage.

On Friday, the ABVP unit of Tamil Nadu brushed aside all the allegations against their National President. G.Perumal, the Tamil Nadu secretary of ABVP said “Dr. Subbiah Shanmugam’s impeccable career speaks of his integrity and sincerity. To malign his illustrious carrier and to derail the developmental activities in establishing AIIMS-Madurai, VCK, DMK, and other allied parties are dragging his personal issues into the professional career of a renowned cancer surgeon. Thol Thirumavalvan’s comment remark about Hindu women has created an uproar in the state, to divert that issue, the opposition parties are making a hue and cry about an incident that has been resolved. Few of the media are making false propaganda . The DMK and its allies want to disrupt the appointment of a person from a backward community to the AIIMS-Madurai Board. They are trying to disown the son of the soil.”

When asked about the CCTV recordings and the pictures which showed the ABVP leader urinating at the doorstep of the elderly woman, C.Dhilipan, a National executive member of the organisation said there is no proof that the person in the visual is Shanmugam.

“Just because someone has given a complaint it doesn’t make a person guilty. Until it is proven, he is innocent. There are few elements like DMK and VCK, who are spreading malicious campaign against a past issue that has been resolved amicably. The core idea of creating issues is they want to postpone the process of establishing AIIMS in Madurai. Moreover, It was an internal-parking lot issue between two families. The complainant has withdrawn the case, we are waiting for the further legal process,” he said.

In July this year, a 62-year-old woman living alone in the same building as Shanmugam accused him of harassment, including urinating and throwing used surgical masks at her doorstep. The incident reportedly followed a disagreement over parking slots at the housing society.

An FIR was not lodged until after stand-up comedian Balaji Vijayaraghavan, who is the woman’s nephew, posted on social media claiming the police were not helping his aunt. In her complaint, filed at the Adambakkam Police Station on July 11, the woman has attached CCTV footage and photos that purportedly show the ABVP leader urinating at her doorstep.

