Absorbing Ukraine returnees not feasible: TN Medical Council chief

The Tamil Nadu Medical Council president on Sunday said Chief Minister MK Stalin’s request to the Centre to facilitate medical students, who returned from war-torn Ukraine, to take admissions in medical colleges in India may not be feasible.

On March 7, Stalin, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asked the central government to take up the issue with the National Medical Commission and demanded urgent steps “to immediately find a way out to enable the affected students to continue their studies in medical colleges in India…”.

Talking to The Indian Express on Sunday, K Senthil, president of the Tamil Nadu Medical Council, said as per the existing rules for medical education in India, such admissions are not possible. “I don’t think an amendment to the existing rules to accommodate medical students returned from Ukraine is right. It is too early to discuss that; we have to wait and see. Hopefully, they may get admissions in some other foreign country permitting students from Ukraine or they have to get back to Ukraine after the war ends,” he said.

The state medical council will meet on March 18 and is likely to issue a formal decision on the issue. Several council members feel that the idea to accommodate Ukraine-returnees may not be appropriate. “Indian rules are very clear; unless you amend the National Medical Council Act, you cannot allow such admissions. Talking about their admissions in India is neither possible nor a right thing to do,” said a council member.

On Stalin’s letter to the PM, he said it was out of “goodwill.”