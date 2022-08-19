scorecardresearch
Friday, August 19, 2022

Aavin launches 10 new products

With today's addition, the range of products including milk, curd and sweets, being marketed under the brand name of Aavin, rose to 225.

State Milk and Dairy Development Minister S M Nasar, who launched the products in the presence of Managing Director, TCMPF Ltd, N Subbaiyan and other officials at Nandanam here, said the move signified the fulfilment of the 26th announcement out of 36 made in the Tamil Nadu Assembly related to his department. (Twitter/@AavinTN)

The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Ltd or Aavin as it is popularly known, has launched 10 new products on Friday, aiming to have its fair share of the cake in a competitive market.

With today’s addition, the range of products including milk, curd and sweets, being marketed under the brand name of Aavin, rose to 225.

State Milk and Dairy Development Minister S M Nasar, who launched the products in the presence of Managing Director, TCMPF Ltd, N Subbaiyan and other officials at Nandanam here, said the move signified the fulfilment of the 26th announcement out of 36 made in the Tamil Nadu Assembly related to his department.

In March, the minister had announced the launch of 10 new products and accordingly the production commenced at two of Aavin’s dairies in Ambattur and Ooty.

Through the sale of the new products — Jackfruit ice cream, white chocolate, cold coffee, butter chiplets, Basundi, Aavin health mix, processed cheese, baked yoghurt, Aavin milk biscuits and Aavin butter murukku — Aavin hopes to realise a monthly profit of Rs 2 crore, the minister told reporters after the launch.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 10:23:01 pm
Madras HC calls for report on safety of water in cans

