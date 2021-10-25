9 arrested as cops bust prostitution racket in Puducherry

Cops in Puducherry rescued several women, including a 17-year-old who was pushed into the flesh trade, from three prominent spas in the region over the past one week. Nine people have so far been arrested in the case including the owners of the spas and some customers.

Based on a tip-off, the Puducherry Police formed special teams and conducted searches at the spas located in Anna Nagar, Kamaraj Salai and Maraimalai Adigal Salai. Located at prime spots in the city, the spas had been attracting hundreds of visitors on a daily basis.

“Petitions were filed regarding this illegal activity taking place in the city. We raided three spas and found that immoral activities were taking place. While collecting information from the rescued women, we found that one of them rescued from Anna Nagar is a 17-year-old. She said she had been forced into prostitution by her owner and that around 40 people had sexually assaulted her. It’s not possible for the girl to remember their faces. CCTV footage is being examined to track down the customers. The girl has to submit a statement before the Child Welfare Committee and further steps will depend upon that,” a senior police official from Puducherry said.

“We have booked people under the POCSO Act, IPC section 370 (trafficking) as well as relevant sections under the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act, 1956,” the official added.

Revenue Department officials sealed the spas based on the orders of the Puducherry Municipal Commissioner.