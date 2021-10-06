89% of Covid deaths in Aug and Sep months were among the unvaccinated, shows TN study

Of the total 1268 Covid-19 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu during the months of August and September, 1129 victims were not vaccinated, said a study by the Tamil Nadu state health department. While 89% of deaths were among the unvaccinated section, 94 patients (7.41%) who died of Covid have had single doses of vaccination and 45 (3.55%) of them had double doses.

Similarly, 74.14% Covid patients who sought Intensive Care Unit (ICU) care in the last two months were also unvaccinated. And 17.49% of them had taken a single dose and 8.37% had both doses of vaccine. The health department study also shows significance of vaccination in the total number of hospitalised patients. Of 33,575 patients who were admitted in hospitals across the state, 70.97% were unvaccinated, 17.93% had a single dose of vaccine and 11.10% had double doses.

Till October 3, according to a state health department data, 58% of people in the 60 or above age category (total 1.04 crore people in this category) are not vaccinated. J Radhakrishnan, the state health secretary, said it is the hesitancy that plays a villain here. “Of the total state population, 64% had single dose vaccination and 22% had double doses. The hesitancy among the older people remains a challenge even as the vaccination drive was launched for them from last March,” he said.

The vaccination data reveals that in the 18-44 age category (3.28 crore people), 58% have received a single dose and 15% have had both doses. And in the 45-59 age category (1.45 crore), 71% received single dose vaccination and 29% received both doses.