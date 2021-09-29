Tamil Nadu to get 850 more medical seats this academic year: Health Minister Ma Subramanian

The Union Government has permitted an additional of 850 MBBS seats to seven out of the 11 new government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Tuesday. With this, the total number of medical seats in the state will increase to 4,300.

Subramanian said that the medical colleges at Virudhunagar, Kalaikurichi and Udhagamandalam had been given permission to admit 150 students each, the colleges at Namakkal, Tiruppur, Ramanathapuram and Tiruvallur would admit 100 students.

Last year, the Directorate of Medical Education had sought permission to start 11 new medical colleges with 150 seats each. A team from the National Medical Commission (NMC) was sent for inspection in these 11 colleges in August this year.

Speaking to reporters, Ma Subramaniam said, “The inspection team brought out minor deficiencies at the colleges in Dindigul, Krishnagiri, Nagapattinam and Ariyalur. Most of the colleges that need to be repaired will require civil work and are expected to be completed in ten days.”

“We will rectify all the minor deficiencies in 10-15 days. The Union government has now approved admission of 850 students. The total number of 1,650 seats should be approved at these 11 colleges. We expect to get approval for the remaining number of seats by October-end after a re-inspection will be undertaken by the team,” he said.

While researchers at private training institutes are predicting stiff competition for medical admissions, they say these additional spaces will allow more interested people to study. In 2020, the total number of medical seats for the general category of NEET examination was 598. Also, 554 seats for BC, 527 seats for BCM, 521 seats for MBC, 443 seats for SC, 375 seats for SCA and 346 seats for ST were reserved for government colleges.

The health minister also said that, “We will ask for an additional 50 seats in Namakkal, Tiruppur, Tiruvallur and Ramanathapuram. We hope to get 850 more seats in the coming academic year. If that happens, the total number of seats will rise to 5,200.”