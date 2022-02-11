VOC Park and Zoo likely to be taken over by Tamil Nadu government

The iconic VOC Park and Zoo in Coimbatore may soon be taken over by the Zoo Authority of Tamil Nadu after an appeal filed by the Coimbatore Municipal Corporation regarding the cancellation of recognition got rejected by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) of India.

In a detailed order dated January 5, 2022, Akanksha Maharajan, the Deputy Inspector of General of Forests, said gross violations were observed in the zoo and they were repetitive for over 20 years.

“Having been given sufficient opportunity, the recognition of the V.O.C. Park, Zoo, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu is hereby cancelled as per provisions of Sub Section (6) of Section 38-H of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972,” the order read.

The legal battle

The tussle between the city corporation and the CZA had been taking place for several years. In 2018, the CZA cancelled the recognition of the Zoo stating that the zoo is not adhering to several conditions stipulated by it.

In its appeal in 2019 before the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the VOC Park Zoo stated that it has an approval of an additional 29 acre. It added that a detailed project report is being prepared and the mini zoo has additional manpower for the zoo now and it has taken all possible measures against the observations of CZA.

Following this, the ministry set aside CZA’s order and disposed of the appeal filed by the zoo authorities with conditions such as a detailed project report to be submitted before May 31, 2020 and intimation about every development in the zoo and said CZA will monitor them.

“If the VOC Park Mini Zoo fails in complying with the current guidelines, CZA may take appropriate action,” the Centre said.

In the January 5, 2022 order, the CZA remarked that the application for the establishment of a new site was not received till date and no information on the corrective measures against the plea of the appellate authority by the zoo authority was furnished to their office.

It was noted that an evaluation was conducted in July 2021 by a scientific officer and he recommended the cancellation of recognition of the zoo citing several lapses.

“Housing condition not meeting the guidelines prescribed by CZA, display of domestic species, lack of access to fresh food and water to the captive animals, no proper maintenance of records, no health monitoring of captive animals, failure to create basic ancillary infrastructure (carcass disposal, treatment room, PM room) in the zoo premises,” are some of the reasons cited by the evaluator.

“Nearly two decades have elapsed and the zoo authorities still continue to contravene the conditions stipulated by this authority and operate the said zoo in a sub-standard manner which is against the principles of modern zoo management,” the order added.

A hearing was conducted in November 2021 and the Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner had attended it. During the hearing, the commissioner had informed that the land acquisition for establishment of a modern zoo is under process.

When the officials had informed that the matter was pending for compliance since 1996, the commissioner had said the matter remained pending with the change of government and the incumbent government is inclined to pursue the matter. However, he was told to transfer the captive animals to recognised zoos preferably within the state of Tamil Nadu. His request to grant time of six month to one year was also ruled out by the committee.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara, said, “They have written a letter to the Zoo Authority of Tamil Nadu whether it would be feasible for them to take over and run the zoo in the same place as the zoo is more of a personal connect for the people of Coimbatore.”

He added, “We hope to get a reply from the Zoo Authority of Tamil Nadu once the elections are over. In Tamil Nadu, only in Coimbatore a zoo is run by a city corporation, rest of the wildlife sanctuaries are run by the state Zoo Authority and rightly so because they have experience in that. It’s a very technical job, the guidelines mentioned by the CZA are very meticulous and the number of reports you need to send monthly and annually are a lot just to ensure the guidelines are followed for the welfare of the animals. The state authority has gained that experience over many years which the corporation doesn’t have. We can run in the same location but it would be best if it is run by a specialist. Most of the authorities posted in the state Zoo Authority are forest officers and we believe they are better suited to do this job.”

Shekhar Kumar Niraj, chief wildlife warden, said “The zoo cannot run in the same area as CZA has objected to it. They have flaws in everything. So, I think we have to take the animals and house them in other zoos. But we haven’t decided where to put them as we have just received the order. I had requested the local officers to check on the animals. We have to look out for the spaces in other zoos but even they are facing difficulties due to the pandemic, so we will take all these things into account before a final decision.”

The zoo approximately has a total of 386 birds, 96 mammals and 58 reptiles.