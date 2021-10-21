TN: 7 cops suspended for allowing Pollachi sexual assault case accused to interact with family

Seven police personnel, including a special sub-inspector, have been suspended by the Salem police for facilitating a meeting between the accused in the Pollachi sexual assault case and their families while on their way to prison.

Vasantha Kumar, Thirunavukarasu, Manivannan, Satheesh, and Sabarirajan, who are the accused in the 2019 Pollachi sexual assault case, were produced at Mahila court in Coimbatore on Wednesday. After the court proceedings, the accused were taken in a police van to the Salem central prison. On the way, the police vehicle stopped near the Coimbatore airport where the family members of the accused were waiting.

Some of the accused, standing near to the half-opened front door of the van, interacted with their family members for a few minutes, violating rules. The video of the incident was shared on social media leading to outrage as people slammed the state police for giving special permission to the accused.

Following this, the Salem commissioner Najmul Hoda suspended seven officials — special sub-inspector Subramaniam, grade I constables Prabhu, Velkumar, Karthi and constables Rajkumar, Natarajan, Rajeshkumar — who were part of the escort team.

In February 2019, four men were arrested for allegedly blackmailing, sexually harassing, and filming a woman in Pollachi in Tamil Nadu. The case snowballed into a major scandal after local media reported that not just one but a few hundred women were victims of an organised racket of sexual abuse, blackmail and extortion. Nine people have been arrested in the case, investigated by the CBI.