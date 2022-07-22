68th National Film Awards: Honours galore for Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru

July 22, 2022 9:33:21 pm
Soorarai Pottru, a Tamil language drama, went on an award winning spree, bagging a total of five honours at the 68th National Film Awards for 2020 announced on Friday.
While actor Suriya bagged the award for Best Actor (sharing the honour with Ajay Devgn for ‘Tanhaji: the Unsung Warrior’), Aparna Balamurali won the award for Best Actress. The movie, helmed by director Sudha Kongara, was adjudged the Best Feature Film.
The movie also won Best Screenplay for Shalini Usha Nair and director Sudha Kongara as well as Best Music Direction (Background Score) for GV Prakash Kumar.
‘Soorarai Pottru’, which was released in 2020 on Amazon Prime Video, was partly inspired by events from the life of Capt G R Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan who had also authored a book called ‘Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey’.
The film received widespread critical acclaim and went on to win several other awards. ‘Soorarai Pottru’ made an entry into the Oscar’s race last year under various categories but eventually failed to get nominated.
Aparana Balamurali, an actress who had done significant roles in Malayalam movies like ‘Maheshinte Prathikaaram’ and ‘Oru Muthassi Gada’, received praise for her role as ‘Bommi’ in the national-award winning film.
