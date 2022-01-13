scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 13, 2022
Must Read

64% population fully vaccinated in Tamil Nadu: CM M K Stalin

In an interaction with the Prime Minister, Stalin also said, “We also vaccinated 74 per cent of the population belonging to the age group of 15 to 18. There is a very good response for the booster dose too.”

By: Express News Service | Chennai |
January 13, 2022 9:08:22 pm
Tamil Nadu vaccinationTamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Thursday informed that the state has fully vaccinated 64 percent of its eligible population (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Thursday informed that the state has fully vaccinated 64 percent of its eligible population. He expressed his views during the Prime Minister’s interaction with Chief Ministers over the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

Stalin also said the state government is fully-prepared to manage the Omicron wave of the pandemic and after their government assumed charge, they have increased the vaccination coverage as well.

“Today, 64 per cent of the eligible population has been fully-vaccinated. We also vaccinated 74 per cent of the population belonging to the age group of 15 to 18. There is a very good response for the booster dose too,” Stalin said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Explaining the various measures the DMK-led government has taken to curb the spread of the virus, Stalin said they have activated war rooms at both the state and district levels.

More from Chennai

“Covid Care Centres have been started in all needy cities. We continue to follow the national testing norms, using only RT-PCR. We have also increased our RT-PCR testing capacity, oxygen generation capacity, oxygen storage and ICU beds. I have instructed all the officials to strictly enforce Covid appropriate behaviour and protocols. The entire state machinery is fully-ready to meet the situation. I assure you that Tamil Nadu will stand with all your efforts in managing this wave,” Stalin added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 13: Latest News

Advertisement