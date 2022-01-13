64% population fully vaccinated in Tamil Nadu: CM M K Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Thursday informed that the state has fully vaccinated 64 percent of its eligible population. He expressed his views during the Prime Minister’s interaction with Chief Ministers over the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

Stalin also said the state government is fully-prepared to manage the Omicron wave of the pandemic and after their government assumed charge, they have increased the vaccination coverage as well.

“Today, 64 per cent of the eligible population has been fully-vaccinated. We also vaccinated 74 per cent of the population belonging to the age group of 15 to 18. There is a very good response for the booster dose too,” Stalin said.

Explaining the various measures the DMK-led government has taken to curb the spread of the virus, Stalin said they have activated war rooms at both the state and district levels.

“Covid Care Centres have been started in all needy cities. We continue to follow the national testing norms, using only RT-PCR. We have also increased our RT-PCR testing capacity, oxygen generation capacity, oxygen storage and ICU beds. I have instructed all the officials to strictly enforce Covid appropriate behaviour and protocols. The entire state machinery is fully-ready to meet the situation. I assure you that Tamil Nadu will stand with all your efforts in managing this wave,” Stalin added.