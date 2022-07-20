scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

63 Tamil Nadu officers indulge in illegal registration of 6,892 acres of land, nine suspended

Government initiates steps to take action against the remaining 54 officers. The registration was carried out in 11 districts of Tamil Nadu. The assets were attached to Pearls Agrotech Corporation Ltd.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: July 20, 2022 1:54:27 pm
As per the statement issued by the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department, the registration was carried out in 38-sub registrar offices in 11 districts of Tamil Nadu. (Representational image)

The Tamil Nadu Government Tuesday noted that 63 officers attached to the Registration Department were indulged in registering 714 documents related to the sale of 6,892 acres of land violating the order issued by a Supreme Court.

As per the statement issued by the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department, the registration was carried out in 38-sub registrar offices in 11 districts of Tamil Nadu.

“A total of 63 officers were found to have erred and nine have been suspended in connection with the incident. Steps are being taken to initiate action against the remaining 54 officers under section 17-B,” the release noted.

Also Read |NIA raids Trichy special camp for Sri Lankan refugees

The assets were attached to Pearls Agrotech Corporation Ltd (PACL), a company which had raised money from the public in the name of agriculture and real estate. According to the Tamil Nadu government, several public interest litigation (PIL) cases were slapped against the company for not returning the money to investors.

The Supreme Court directed Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to constitute a panel under retired justice R M Lodha to probe the case. SEBI has detected that PACL has collected more than Rs 45,000 crore through illegal collective investment schemes from close to 5.46 crore investors.

The panel in 2016 ordered that the assets should be auctioned and the investment garnered through it should be split to the affected investors

In the statement released by the state government Tuesday, it was noted that PACL has around 50,000 acres of land on its name and its associated companies in the state.

