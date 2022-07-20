63 Tamil Nadu officers indulge in illegal registration of 6,892 acres of land, nine suspended

Updated: July 20, 2022 1:54:27 pm
The Tamil Nadu Government Tuesday noted that 63 officers attached to the Registration Department were indulged in registering 714 documents related to the sale of 6,892 acres of land violating the order issued by a Supreme Court.
As per the statement issued by the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department, the registration was carried out in 38-sub registrar offices in 11 districts of Tamil Nadu.
“A total of 63 officers were found to have erred and nine have been suspended in connection with the incident. Steps are being taken to initiate action against the remaining 54 officers under section 17-B,” the release noted.
The assets were attached to Pearls Agrotech Corporation Ltd (PACL), a company which had raised money from the public in the name of agriculture and real estate. According to the Tamil Nadu government, several public interest litigation (PIL) cases were slapped against the company for not returning the money to investors.
Subscriber Only Stories
The Supreme Court directed Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to constitute a panel under retired justice R M Lodha to probe the case. SEBI has detected that PACL has collected more than Rs 45,000 crore through illegal collective investment schemes from close to 5.46 crore investors.
The panel in 2016 ordered that the assets should be auctioned and the investment garnered through it should be split to the affected investors
In the statement released by the state government Tuesday, it was noted that PACL has around 50,000 acres of land on its name and its associated companies in the state.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
We no longer know how to respond to violence
What is India's law on abortion, and why has a pregnant unmarried petitioner gone to SC in appeal?
Latest News
21-year-old US woman gang raped in Pakistan hotel
63 Tamil Nadu officers indulge in illegal registration of 6,892 acres of land, nine suspended
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold slips Rs 201/10 gms, silver falls Rs 333/kg
IIT-Bombay students protest fee hike
Pune police raid Lonavala bungalow, 5 Gujarat businessmen held for gambling, betting on India- England ODI
How can diabetics deal with nausea, bloating and acidity
IIT Delhi researchers develop national map of areas most vulnerable to rainfall-induced soil erosion
Treating wife like cash cow amounts to cruelty, Karnataka High Court rules while allowing divorce plea
CWG-bound sprinter Dhanalakshmi and triple jumper Aishwarya Babu fail dope test
Ranil Wickremesinghe, a wily political survivor, elected Sri Lanka’s president
Ranbir Kapoor: ’I always wanted to be an aspirational hero’
Japanese companies set to introduce office ‘nap boxes’, netizens not impressed