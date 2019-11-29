62% people in Tamil Nadu paid bribe to get work done: Survey

The people surveyed said that there had been no change in the amount of bribes collected by the police. The people surveyed said that there had been no change in the amount of bribes collected by the police.

Around 62 per cent of people residing in Tamil Nadu have admitted that they have resorted to bribery to get their work done, revealed a survey by Transparency International India and Local Circles this year.

The India Corruption Survey, which was carried out to determine the level of domestic corruption in India and the role of citizens in it, had analysed over 1,90,000 responses given by Indian citizens. The report stated that 51per cent of Indians had admitted to resorting to bribery in government offices.

Out of the 62 per cent, 35 per cent said had paid bribes several times, while 27 per cent admitted that they had bribed once or twice.

On the other side of the spectrum, around 8 per cent said they were able to get their work done without paying a bribe and 35 per cent indicated that they didn’t feel the need to resort to bribery.

The report elaborated that most of the bribes paid in the state were made during property registrations and land issues, with at least 41 per cent of the people saying they paid bribes. Around 19 per cent admitted having bribed the municipal corporation while 15 per cent said that they had bribed the police. Close to 25 per cent stated that they had paid a bribe to other government organisations in Tamil Nadu.

Besides Tamil Nadu, citizens in Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jharkhand and Punjab had reported higher instances of corruption this year.

The India Corruption Survey 2019 had been carried out in 20 states– Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Punjab.

You can read the full report here.

